Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.99 Million

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $344.04 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.38898388 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $16,836,832.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

