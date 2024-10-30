Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.19.

Several brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.65 and a 200 day moving average of $273.26. The stock has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $230.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

