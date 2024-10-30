Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $322.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.69.

Shares of V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 12 month low of $230.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

