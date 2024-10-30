Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY25 guidance at $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

