Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.30 and last traded at $126.10. 1,647,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,914,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

