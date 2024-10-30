Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
