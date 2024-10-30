Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.