Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.