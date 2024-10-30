Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

