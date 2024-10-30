Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 123,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

