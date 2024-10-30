Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.76 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

