Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Invests $209,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

