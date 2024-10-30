WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,256.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,432.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,572. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,440.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,085.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,862.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.