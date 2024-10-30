WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,605 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $54,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $575.79. 207,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,381. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.