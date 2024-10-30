WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,605 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $54,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $575.79. 207,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,381. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $585.50.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
