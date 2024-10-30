WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,792. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.63 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

