WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $447.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

