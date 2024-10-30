WD Rutherford LLC Sells 286 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.82.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $25,857,344 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

