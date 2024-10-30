Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WBS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 771,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,369.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $620,272. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

