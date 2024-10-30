WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 126,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,211. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

