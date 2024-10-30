Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WEEI)

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.