What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for CGEM FY2027 Earnings?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 64.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.