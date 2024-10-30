White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

