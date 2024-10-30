White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
White Gold Trading Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About White Gold
