Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WTFCM opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

