Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

WYNN stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.