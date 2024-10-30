Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Buys £10,972.50 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Claire Wilams purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £10,972.50 ($14,229.67).

Claire Wilams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Claire Wilams sold 6,575 shares of Wynnstay Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.96), for a total value of £20,053.75 ($26,006.68).

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

LON WYN traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 326.10 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,547. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 440 ($5.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 352.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.74) to GBX 470 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.