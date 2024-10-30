xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $3,965.08 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

