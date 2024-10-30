On October 28, 2024, XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) announced the appointment of Jennifer Gaines as the Chief Legal Officer of the company. Ms. Gaines brings a wealth of experience in in-house counsel roles across various industries, including technology, telecommunications, aerospace, and private equity. Her appointment became effective on October 28, 2024, and she will report directly to the Chairman and CEO, Scott Pomeroy.

With over 25 years of experience, Jennifer Gaines has previously held senior legal positions at companies like Nemetschek Group, SoftwareONE, and Shift Technologies. Her legal career, which spans diverse sectors, has been highlighted by her leadership qualities and commitment to mentoring within the legal community. She holds a J.D. from the University of Tulsa and a B.A. from Baylor University.

In her new role as Chief Legal Officer at XTI Aerospace, Ms. Gaines will be responsible for overseeing all legal and compliance functions within the company. The CEO, Scott Pomeroy, expressed his enthusiasm about Ms. Gaines joining the team, highlighting her extensive leadership experience across various technology sectors. He emphasized her strategic mindset and invaluable knowledge that will aid XTI Aerospace in executing its regulatory and commercialization strategies efficiently, especially in bringing the TriFan 600 to market.

Ms. Gaines, on her part, expressed excitement about joining XTI Aerospace and contributing to the company’s advancements in the aviation industry. She looks forward to leveraging her experience to support the company’s innovative initiatives and ensure legal compliance with integrity.

XTI Aerospace, the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, is currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing capability. Additionally, XTI Aerospace’s Inpixon business unit specializes in real-time location systems technology. The company aims to lead in location intelligence solutions for optimizing operations and enhancing safety.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and risks. Readers are advised to carefully review the risk factors in XTI Aerospace’s filings to understand potential impacts on actual results. For further information about XTI Aerospace, please visit their website.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

