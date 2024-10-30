Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRES traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

