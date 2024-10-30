Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

