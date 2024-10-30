Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 96,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

