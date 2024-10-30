Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CFR Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

NYSE CFR opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,166,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $37,813,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 247,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

