Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +28 to +31% yr/yr or $1.292 billion to $1.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.500 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

ZBRA traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.41. 590,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,588. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

