Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 153000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 28.04 and a quick ratio of 26.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.