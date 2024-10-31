150 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

