1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

