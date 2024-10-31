1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 508.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.40.

NYSE ESS opened at $294.02 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $204.64 and a one year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.37 and its 200-day moving average is $278.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

