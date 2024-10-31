1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 977 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.