2,293 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.99 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

