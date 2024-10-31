42-coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,524.19 or 0.38008508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00099268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 717.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

