54,545 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

