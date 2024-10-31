5,637 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.34. 537,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,533. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.98.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

