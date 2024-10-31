abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

abrdn Trading Down 2.2 %

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

