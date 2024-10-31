ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 606,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

