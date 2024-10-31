Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 1,073,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

