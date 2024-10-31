AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

AerCap has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NYSE:AER opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. AerCap has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

