AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Trading Down 0.9 %

AerSale stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at AerSale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

