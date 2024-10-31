AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AES Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 14,597,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AES has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

