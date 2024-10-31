Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Alcanna Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05.
About Alcanna
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
