Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 54,184,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 45,482,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for iron ore, silver, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arian Silver Corporation and changed its name to Alien Metals Limited in October 2018.

