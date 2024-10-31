Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Allbirds news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allbirds stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Stock Down 2.6 %

BIRD traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,566. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.78. Allbirds has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.