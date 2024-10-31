Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.42 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 145,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 360,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

