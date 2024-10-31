Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.96, but opened at $56.50. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 75,613 shares.

The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

